Senate Republican Considers Accusations Against Kavanaugh A 'Hiccup' UPDATED
Which one of the men in the photo above said the following?
Or maybe it was some other white male Republican in the Senate, not on the Judiciary Committee.
They're not taking this sexual assault issue seriously. It's partisanship alone and they have the majority.
UPDATE: It's Senator Dean Heller, not on the committee. Nevada women take note, he's on the ballot this November.
Here's Heller's Democratic opponent, Jacky Rosen:
