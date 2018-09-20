Senate Republican Considers Accusations Against Kavanaugh A 'Hiccup' UPDATED

Which one of the men in the photo above said the following?

A U.S. senator's take today on the Kavanaugh nomination: "We got a little hiccup here with the Kavanaugh nomination, we’ll get through this and we’ll get off to the races."



A hiccup, you see.



Story coming. Follow @TheNVIndy. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) September 19, 2018

Or maybe it was some other white male Republican in the Senate, not on the Judiciary Committee.

They're not taking this sexual assault issue seriously. It's partisanship alone and they have the majority.

UPDATE: It's Senator Dean Heller, not on the committee. Nevada women take note, he's on the ballot this November.

Here's Heller's Democratic opponent, Jacky Rosen: