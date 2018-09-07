Trump Has Trouble Pronouncing 'Anonymous' -- And Other News
Is Trump medicated? He had a lot of trouble saying the word "anonymous."
Trump's pronunciation of "anonymous" is the best video of the night. pic.twitter.com/HCyo5fpN7a
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 7, 2018
What happened here when President Trump tried twice to pronounce "anonymous"? pic.twitter.com/nwSNnQuKfm
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 7, 2018
New: Jerome Corsi, the conservative author with ties to Roger Stone who was subpoenaed by Mueller's office to testify before the grand jury today, will *not* be making an appearance, his lawyer says. No further comment. Earlier: https://t.co/YyljYLRkkU
— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) September 7, 2018
Miss America contestant asked about NFL protests, wins prize for answer https://t.co/dbtkezpFS1
— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 7, 2018
Happy birthday to Lubbock Texas Native Buddy Holly born this day 1936, and tragically died too young in 1959. https://t.co/2K04rs8fpA
— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) September 7, 2018
There it is. The merger between Trump propagandists & Russian state media. A conspiracy in plain sight. @scottienhughes joins Tokyo Rose, Hanoi Hanna & Lord Haw Haw & Baghdad Bob as the Kremlin’s official ‘Voice of America.’ #TreasonIsAlwaysLucrative https://t.co/m1BJn1JV8d
— Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) September 7, 2018
"As a profile of Trump, the book is devastating. Even the most jaded readers will be struck by numerous examples of his childishness and cruelty."
https://t.co/jAyNeo31Um
— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) September 7, 2018
This is a red-alarm moment. In his confirmation hearings, #Kavanaugh just called birth control “abortion-inducing drugs.” If you didn't believe it before, believe it now – a woman's constitutional right to abortion AND birth control are both 100% at stake. https://t.co/heXqS2mz83
— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) September 6, 2018
In 2004, Judge #Kavanaugh distanced himself from the controversial Judge Pryor nomination. He testified—repeatedly—that he “was not involved in handling his nomination.” Thanks to documents released at 3AM this morning, we now know that’s not true. pic.twitter.com/xLRXR8rcb4
— Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) September 6, 2018
Trump admits he will put his party ahead of national security to win the midterms https://t.co/aEjQBVc5cK pic.twitter.com/HqRUBRrpae
— ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) September 7, 2018
That moment where Kavanaugh mouthed “Kasowitz Benson and Torres” like he was hearing the words for the first time? His good buddy has worked there 9 years. https://t.co/XjcddT9V97 https://t.co/wYaIFD6YNm↓ Story continues below ↓
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 7, 2018
You know what would be interesting? If instead of asking senior officials whether they wrote the op-ed, reporters asked them if they believed it was accurate.
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) September 7, 2018
This is disturbing on so many levels ... #lodestar pic.twitter.com/Re2Y3vOm0h
— Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) September 7, 2018
I always figured they would drop the elaborate, anti-science pretext that there’s some kind of hormonal mechanism that makes ovulation suppressing drugs a form of abortion. “Abortion” is just code for “women having sex without my permission”. https://t.co/PfN1JjfFd2
— Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) September 7, 2018
“It’s time for the American people to get the full story” of @Jim_Jordan doing nothing to protect his Ohio State wrestling team from sexual abuse. https://t.co/74Noln4brW
— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) September 6, 2018
Didn’t these guys get the memo that Republicans are supposed to pretend that Kavanaugh‘s views on abortion are a total mystery until Susan Collins votes for him? https://t.co/nxwy8b9H1R
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) September 7, 2018
Michael Moore compares Trump to Hitler in new documentary https://t.co/YjCyGIr6jU
— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 7, 2018
Unreal. This can happen. But not universal health care. https://t.co/mPXcK7ce93
— jasoncherkis (@jasoncherkis) September 7, 2018
After my crazy week, is it just me, or is this funny? It made me laugh. pic.twitter.com/BtR4X7JNy0
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 7, 2018
And finally, a laughing baby!
Nothing better than a laughing baby. On #johndeere mat. Playing with his best friend. #TGIF #thinkflintfirst pic.twitter.com/IbGgTm3brA
— Flint Equipment (@FLINTEQUIPMENT) August 31, 2018
Comments