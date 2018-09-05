White Nationalist Laura Loomer's Disruption Disrupted By Rep. Long's Auctioneering

There are disruptions, and then there are disruptions. The brave people disrupting Brett Kavanaugh's hearing are shouting about their sick children, their disabled bodies, their fear their daughters will die getting a back alley abortion.

White nationalist Laura Loomer, on the other hand, is shouting for help from Her Dear Hero Trump because Twitter is, according to her claim, "shadow-banning" self-proclaimed Nazis from poisoning all discourse.

Certainly a ref-working first world problem, wouldn't you think?

Watch Rep. Billy Long, an auctioneer and Republican Congressman from Missouri, take care of the problem and clean the record right up.

Bonus points for anyone who gets the closing price on the cell phone right.