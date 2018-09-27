Kavanaugh Classmate 'Disappointed' At His 'Blatant Lying'

These confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh aren't a criminal trial. They're a test of his temperament and character to see if he is suitable to receive a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land.

Part of that is to see if he can tell the truth. He cannot, apparently.

Lynne Brookes, Kavanaugh's classmate at Yale, spoke to Chris Cuomo tonight about Kavanaugh's drinking habits in college and his testimony before the committee today, telling Cuomo she and her Yale classmates were "extremely disappointed in Brett Kavanaugh's characterization of himself and the way he evaded his excessive drinking questions.

"There is no doubt in my mind that while at Yale, he was a big partier, often drank to excess.," Brookes told Cuomo. "And there had to be a number of nights where he does not remember."

She went on to relate a story about the night he was tapped into his fraternity,

"He was stumbling drunk in a ridiculous costume saying really dumb things," she said, "And I can almost guarantee that there's no way that he remembers that night."

She was clearly furious, and furious about the way he used sports as the reason he could not possibly have been a heavy drinker. As Brookes said, she and another friend were starters on varsity teams and partied hard, with Brett Kavanaugh.

"There were a lot of e-mails and a lot of texts flying around about how he was lying to the Senate Judiciary Committee today."

Cuomo tried to find some doubt in there, posing hypotheticals about how maybe he didn't drink until he got to Yale, but she had answers for that too, and was disgusted with him for it.

"Many athletes at Yale were incredibly disappointed with the performance today. and quite frankly the blatant lying," she said.

Pivoting to Chris Dudley's defense of Kavanaugh, Cuomo asked about his contention that Kavanaugh's character was squeaky-clean.

"Well, I can tell you, I didn't go to as many parties with Chris Dudley, but I do remember one party in particular where both Brett and Chris Dudley were very drunk, and they thought it would be really funny to barge into a room where a guy and girl had gone off together and embarrass that woman," she recalled. "Chris Dudley was the one that went in under the egging on of Brett Kavanaugh, and they thought it was funny."

She concluded, "The girl was mortified and I was furious, so i'm not sure he's the best character witness."

I'll bet that girl can hear the laughter even now.

After confirming that she is a Republican, they wrapped up the conversation with Cuomo telling her she should have come out sooner. Maybe so but there is still time.

Brett Kavanaugh is a lying liar. There is no reason to believe him when he says he didn't drink in high school, didn't use stolen emails, didn't help confirm controversial judges, didn't sexually assault Christine Blasey in 1982. There is no reason to believe him and every reason not to confirm him.