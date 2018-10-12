Even Fox And Friends: Trump Can't Let Saudi Arabia Get Away With Murdering A Journalist

The world is horrified by the actions of Saudi Arabia as more information comes out about the murder and evisceration of Jamal Khashoggi.

On Thursday, Trump tried to sidestep the issue by bragging about the arms deal with Saudi Arabia and said he would be opposed to stopping the deal. Money talks, boys and girls.

And then he tried to get out of taking action against the Saudis because he said that Khashoggi wasn't a US citizen. Trump had to be reminded that he was a permanent resident of the U.S.

This morning, even Trump's most dedicated cheerleaders on Fox and Friends told him what the Saudis did was even too far for them, and he must not let it go.



BRIAN KILMEADE (CO-HOST): Bipartisan support for harsh sanctions, Maginsky (sic) style against Saudi Arabia if this indeed is true. And, man, Turkey knows a lot about this. They believe they know how he was murdered, they chopped up the body and took it out in different bags. AINSLEY EARHARDT (CO-HOST): And they don't want to release that video because they don't want other countries to see how they survey all of the people that are in their area, or in their country. But they have video from inside the consulate. They have a video that says that the guy walked in on October 2nd, he was trying to get some sort of an official document before he got married, and they killed him and dismembered his body. STEVE DOOCY (CO-HOST): Yeah, apparently they're looking for his Apple Watch. Because they feel -- because his wife was outside and they were paired, it could actually have information regarding his heart rate and stuff like that. Turkey says they don't have it. Also, the president, if true, the president cannot let Saudi Arabia get away with this. KILMEADE: Can't. DOOCY: And Brian, to your point, if it's not sanctions, it's got to be something else. If it's not turning off, essentially, the arms sales, then it's got to be some other sanction that really hurts. Because this is way over the line.

KILMEADE: It's just a shame because, every time you push back on Saudi Arabia, Iran gains. So, even in this case, it has to be a no-go sign when it comes to killing and chopping up journalists.

Apparently, at this point chopping up journalists doesn't concern Trump all that much.

In a related item, news organizations are pulling out of a Saudi conference in protest of the murdered journalist: