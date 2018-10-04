'Independent' Joe Scarborough Blames Democrats For Abandoning White Men

Martin Luther King Day is a really important day for both Joe Scarborough and Mike Barnicle. Why? Because by Martin Luther King Day (January 21 next year) both Scarborough and Barnicle have earned over $128,400 and have the rest of the year payroll tax-free.

And yet here they are, sympathizing with the plight of white men everywhere, who have been "abandoned" by the Democratic Party.

Joe Scarborough insists he's an "independent" now, that the Republican Party "left him," but he can't help himself. Blame the Democrats is such an easy rut to fall into.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: The party leadership that was too smart to use polls in 2016, that they just had algorithms that they would follow, that they were leaving white working class Democratic voters behind. So, yes, Trump is using this. He used it in 2016. It worked. You would think between then and now Democrats would figure out a way to reach out more effectively to white working class men who have been the backbone of their party now for a generation.

MIKE BARNICLE: Here's the deal on that, Joe. If you look at the Democrats and you look at many of the potential candidates they mentioned to be the next Democratic nominee for president, I think you would be hard pressed to find among them more than one or two who actually know how real human beings, Americans live their lives on a daily basis. We can talk about the stock market, we can talk about the booming economy. This is still paycheck to paycheck country for many, many, many people. And the social issues that we're interested in here on TV, the progressive issues that we would like to see become successful and cemented in American culture and they are very important, they are very crucial, they don't matter a whole lot to people struggling each and every week to figure out how can they set aside enough money for college tuition for their child. Can they afford to go the movies as a family this weekend? That doesn't matter to those people and Democrats have forgotten how people live.

Joe Scarborough calling white men the backbone of the Democratic Party:

without mentioning Hillary or Obama once.

or black women once.

or Fox News once.

or Russian interference once.

or HEALTHCARE once.

or the New York Times report on "Trump stealing from the taxpayers of New York" once.

Yep, Joe Scarborough and Mike Barnicle got THEIR tax cuts for millionaires. THEIR stock portfolios are doing fine. And they just paid for it with that incredibly tone deaf, "notes from the patriarchy" segment.