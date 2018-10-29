Kellyanne Conway: Mean Tweets To Trump Bigger Issue Than Antisemitism

CNN continues to allow Kellyanne Conway to gaslight Americans about the fact that Trump is more than happy to tear this country apart if it helps him politically, and to water down the racism, antisemitism and hateful rhetoric we've been hearing from him for years now.

New Day host John Berman asked Conway about an op-ed written by Ronald Reagan's daughter, Patti Davis, who said we should stop asking Trump for empathy or compassion, because it's “not in him” to offer either and that “His words are only salt in our wounds.”

Conway shrugged off the criticism, saying it's just “one person's opinion” who doesn't support Trump anyway, but said there are “millions of Americans” who are were “very moved by his words” after the Parkland shooting and other mass shootings.

Conway then immediately proceeded to play the victim card for Trump, and attack those who are “sneering and jeering at him on Twitter.” When Berman asked if Trump was also “among the many who sneers and jeers on Twitter,” Conway tried shifting the topic to Madonna, rather than talk about Trump's rhetoric.

When Berman tried once again to bring her back to the topic of Trump, Conway said “You need to look at the totality of everything that the president says and does,” Berman reminded her she was ignoring the fact that Trump has engaged in the behavior that she was now condemning.

Once again, here goes Conway pretending Trump is the real victim:

CONWAY: Hey John, if the president responded to everybody who insults him and tries to deride him and tries to kick him out of office, I mean, remember, people were promised that he was going to basically be marched out of office. Just wait. They're going to change the electors. Oh no, hold on, he's not going to like it, he's going to miss Trump Tower in New York, oh wait. We'll just impeach him. Hold on, Russia collusion.

BERMAN: I fail to see what this has it do with the Russia investigation. I don't see it. This isn't about the Russia investigation.

↓ Story continues below ↓ CONWAY: No, no, I'm trying to tell you what it's about. It's about 11 lives lost. We're not even talking about that. We're talking about everybody's favorite topic, president Trump. Let me say this. This president, if you go back and read all of his words after every tragedy, even after the natural disasters that have happened on his watch, his words have been very moving and uplifting, decidedly nonpartisan. And the people you mentioned just today, Maxine Waters, Tom Steyer and person who interviewed the president on your network yesterday. Who could argue with an assessment of what a terrible interviewee that person is. That's all right. He makes the rest of us look smarter. That's fine. I want to remember the people who were murdered over the weekend. BERMAN: So do I.

After doing the same for poor, picked on Ivanka, and lying about Trump supposedly trying to unify the country, Berman asked her about the need to reach out to more than just his base, and the comments by Lynnette Letterman, the former president of the congregation in Pittsburgh. Letterman told Berman that personally, she did “not welcome this president” to her city because he's the purveyor of hate speech” and a hypocrite.

After offering her condolences go to Letterman, Conway proceeded to play the “both sides” game with the Scalise shooting and then pretended Trump has made any type of honest effort to disavow the type of rhetoric that has driven these people to commit acts of domestic terrorism like the ones we've suffered through this week.

It's always a wink and an nod with Trump, and Conway knows it. She's never going to admit that in public, so why these people continue to bring her on to gaslight all of us is beyond me. CNN and every media outlet need to quit giving her airtime when they all know full well ahead of time all she is going to do is lie to us.