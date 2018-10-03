KY Governor Rages At Trump Investigations: 'A Black Eye On America'

On Fox News, Governor Matt Bevin reacted to a bombshell New York Times report that the Trump family engaged in “outright fraud” and other “dubious tax schemes” by calling the journalism “a black eye on America” and not the tax cheat in the Oval Office.

The Times report is breathtakingly damning in its depth and scope and detail. It alleges that Trump “received at least $413 million in today’s dollars from his father’s real estate empire, much of it through tax dodges in the 1990s.”

But guest Matt Bevin, the Republican governor of Kentucky, shrugged off the whole thing. “We’ve gotten so far afield of things that the American people care about that are germane to what is important at this time in America and in world history.”

Then Bevin painted Trump as a victim. “I think this is turning into nothing but a smear campaign by people who have not gotten over the fact that Hillary Clinton did not win,” he said, without offering any evidence. “They are determined to destroy not only this president, but everybody associated with him by whatever means they can do it, and I think it’s a shame, it’s a black eye on America and on public discourse in general.”

Instead of challenging this disgraceful attack on the media – which failed to rebut any of the Times’ reporting – host Neil Cavuto changed the subject to suggest that the Russia investigation might be similarly victimizing Dear Leader.

Cavuto asked if it wouldn’t be an “odd twist” if the Russia investigation “ends up having nothing to do with Russia, nothing to do with collusion, and everything to do with how the president conducted business when he was running a private company?”

That, of course, was an opening for Bevin to paint Trump as the victim there, too. “Is the point to just keep going until you try to find something somewhere that you think you can hang a peg on?” he asked. Neither he nor Cavuto noted that special counsel Robert Mueller has brought charges against 32 people and three companies, including 26 Russian nationals and three Russian companies. Four former Trump advisers and two other Americans have pleaded guilty.

Instead, Bevin suggested that the Mueller investigation is to blame for the Times’ private investigation into Trump’s finances or that they are somehow in cahoots. Bevin whined, “Shouldn’t they stay inside the context of what it is they supposedly are investigating or is it that we, the American people, are going to spend countless millions of dollars chasing any number of rabbit trails trying to find something that somebody at the Washington Post or wherever thinks is sensational enough that we can waste more time talking about it? I’m just weary of it, I’ll be honest and so, too, are people in Kentucky.”

Then Bevin moved on to explicitly suggest that investigating Trump wrongdoing is anti-American. As if Republicans would not have already started impeachment proceedings against a President Hillary Clinton had she been caught doing a fraction of what we know about Trump.

“The people in the heart of America are fed up with this kind of nonsense. We love America, we appreciate this president, and we wish people would focus on what will make our lives better in the future for our children better instead of the rest of this rat race,” Bevin added. When asked if he fears the Trump investigation goes “wildly off course,” Bevin added, “I don’t fear it, I see it.”

Watch Fox work to smear and demonize not just The New York Times and the Mueller investigation but anyone daring to question or investigate Trumpworld, despite serious findings of wrongdoing below, from the October 2, 2018 Your World.

Originally published at Newshounds.us