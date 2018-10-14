Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant
Rude Pundit on Kanye, a must read.

The New Civil Rights Movement: Threats (no doubt empty) of face-stomping (w/ golf spikes, yet) from another pathetic old Republican who sees it all slipping away from him. Please remind me which side's the violent threat?

You drive me nervous: TBogg on a report about "Trump Axiety Disorder".

Bonus Black Cat Track, w/ meta cat bed, from First Draft. Aaaaww.

