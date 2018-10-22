Mike's Blog Round Up

By blogenfreude
Blue in the Bluegrass - no empanadas for you, Mitch!

d r i f t g l a s s - the monster beneath the mask ...

From Pine View Farm - an armed society is a polite society?

No More Mr. Nice Blog - Booker Gay Sex Scandallzzz! Must credit Conservative Trehouzzz!

The Mahablog - tax cuts bad, Obamacare good!

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and wonders: what is your favorite way to waste fossil fuels? Saw this Charger SRT in front of my building and thought, why not? Of course, don't need a car here, but I love to daydream. But realistically, I'd probably wind up in one of these.

