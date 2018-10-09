Sensing a theme here: Right-wing over-reaction, & maybe a bit o' bloodlust. Zandar checks Power Line, where Hinderaker "can't wait for the brave heroes of right-wing Jesus to start filling liberals full of bullets". David Neiwert notes Trump's Saturday rally declarations that Democrats are barely legitimate, & name-checks many other loons who say the same thing, but w/ more threats. NB: Neither of these will cheer anyone up. You've been warned.

Bonus Track: Echidne reacts to the Neiwert item. Trump's touched a nerve. We're waiting for you to notice, liberal mainstream media!

Are you smarter than a fifth grader? Booman analyzes Drumpf Nation, w/ science: "It might be exasperating for college graduates, but Trump’s mangling of the English language and his fifth grade way of expressing himself has helped him form a strong bond with a lot of people who actually want a president that doesn’t challenge them intellectually."

This will have to do for a lighter note: "Blame the Jews ... Volume XLIX" from The Debate Link.

