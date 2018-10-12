The Everything's Horrid, but At Least It's Friday Edition

Emptywheel: Before Trump Did Nothing When Mohammed bin Salman Went After Jamal Khashoggi, He Did Nothing When MBS Went After Alwaleed bin Talal.

Where's the outrage when nothing matters, asks upyernoz?

Arms sales to Saudi Arabia count, human life not so much: "Trump here is expressing the views and conduct of U.S. officials and D.C. foreign policy elites for decades. He's just doing it with a bluntness that illuminates rather than obfuscates." Common Dreams.

Apparently Kanye West showed up at the Executive Mansion a day late for Mental Health Day 2018, & then served as a bad example. More detail.

Is that enough horror? It is for me, M. Bouffant, of WEB OF EVIL (& ENNUI).