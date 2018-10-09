Sexist Questions Aimed At Woman Candidate, Part Infinity
This interview above (from two years ago) on "Utah Progressives" is hard to watch, but Jackie Biskupski handled it like a champ and won her race for Mayor of Salt Lake City.
She's the first lesbian mayor of the Utah capital and is featured today in an article and podcast at Governing Magazine:
Jackie Biskupski is the first openly gay elected official in Utah, one of the more socially conservative states. She was a state representative for 13 years before becoming mayor in 2015 of Salt Lake City, which is known for having a robust LGBTQ community. But while campaigning, her sexual orientation isn't what her critics wanted to talk about.
"When I ran for mayor, being openly gay wasn’t really the issue. It was more about being a single mom and being a woman," Biskupski says. "Everyone would say, 'You should be at home with your son.'"
That criticism didn’t stop Biskupski from winning. It did inspire her to start actively helping other women seek higher office through a statewide organization called Real Women Run.
