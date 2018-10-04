Trump's Rallies Are 'Nightclub Act' For Fox News Primetime

By Frances Langum
up

A segment this week from the Laura Ingraham show is telling, as the News Director of Eternal Word Television News (not kidding) Raymond Arroyo sits across from Laura Ingraham and calls Donald Trump "President Dangerfield":

ARROYO: They're looking at Donald Trump! All of a sudden he's going into the nightclub act!

INGRAHAM: I like that!

ARROYO: I know you like it but it might push some of these senators on the fence in the wrong direction.

INGRAHAM: Nah.

To the white, wealthy, Republican, and comfortable, this is all a show.


