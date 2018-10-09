When Mom Is A Trumpster Yet Somehow The Kids Are All Right

Aww, mooooommmm...

It's rare a Twitter embarrassment turns out okay, but I suppose occasionally the apple really can fall far from the tree. In this case, we have the story of the mother who clearly hates the #MeToo movement for all the reasons ourdearleader has disgorged from his ass-shaped piehole — mainly, that it makes it harder for men to rape. It's a scary time to be a man who harasses women and treats them like sh*t.

She tweeted thusly, but then deleted her account once the hilarity began. (Thanks be to jeezus, Twitter user KT Nelson took a screenshot.)

since she deleted it here’s a screenshot. one of the greatest posts of all time pic.twitter.com/Z6TUKOjH9T — KT NELSON (@KrangTNelson) October 8, 2018

Immediately, Twitter smelled a rat, and not only did they think mommy was lying, they set about to immortalize the tweet in meme status forever and ever Amen.

I’m sorry but I had to do this pic.twitter.com/RMoS8iV5fR — KT NELSON (@KrangTNelson) October 9, 2018

These are my sons they graduated #1, #2, #3, #4, #5 and #6 IN THE NAVY! pic.twitter.com/OGTyArUyEj — Franky (@FrankyPelvis) October 8, 2018

This is my son, he graduated #1 from Boaty Swashbuckle School. He’s afraid of going on dates with women because they might feed him to the Kraken. Oh, and the rum is gone pic.twitter.com/3ZftAe2C4U — Producer Cat (@ProducerCat) October 9, 2018

Alright, alright, everyone just calm down. Then THIS happened - one of her sons - the poor navy kid's brother - caught wind of what was going down on the Twitters and posted this...

My brother is trending on twitter because of my moms ridiculous tweet. I’m a mixture of laughing hard and feeling bad for him. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/YG93x9ikii — Jon Hanson (@DancinJonHanson) October 9, 2018

And big bro explains that his mom - HE THROWS HIS MOM UNDER THE BUS and says SHE MADE THAT SHIT UP. His little bro is not afraid to date, he isn't worried about being accused of rape...because they are actually both good human beings.

Now, if you thought THAT was amazing, just wait.

That was my Mom. Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realizing it. Let’s turn this around. I respect and #BelieveWomen . I never have and never will support #HimToo . I’m a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally. Also, Twitter, your meme game is on point. pic.twitter.com/yZFkEjyB6L — Pieter Hanson (@Thatwasmymom) October 9, 2018

THAT'S RIGHT. The original perfect boy about whom nutty MAGA mom tweeted lies in the first place gets in there, creates a separate account just to deal with this ridiculousness, and basically says, "Hey. Yeah. That's my mom. Let's have a laugh and get on with life. I'm all about #MeToo, #BelieveWomen, and #himtoo is stupid. Sorry about my mom."

And then he proved he really WAS a cat dad and posted pictures of his baby cats.

Don’t worry guys. YES I have cat pictures. Yes I adopted a kitten from my older brother. @DancinJonHanson pic.twitter.com/YZaVWQ4fMi — Pieter Hanson (@Thatwasmymom) October 9, 2018

Win, win, WIN.

Thanks, kids. We needed that. And please tell your mom she has no reason to make up lies about you. We all love you just the way you are. Never change.