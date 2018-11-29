Napolitano: New Michael Cohen Plea Deal Is 'Tip Of Iceberg' In Trump-Russia

Fox News' Senior legal analyst praised the way Robert Mueller has handled his investigations.

After detailing today's Michael Cohen plea in court, Judge Napolitano broke it to Fox News that today's proceedings were “almost literally the tip of the iceberg” for the Russia investigations.

The news of the Michael Cohen plea deal where he names Trump and admits to working with Russia on a Moscow deal during the 2016 presidential election has rocked the world today.

Judge Napolitano was featured throughout Fox News' America's Newsroom program as soon as the news broke.

He said, "He pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about whether or not he spoke to people from Russia during the campaign and on behalf of the campaign."

Go figure, Napolitano never mentioned the Trump describer "witch hunt."

Instead, Nap complimented Mueller on the way he's handled the investigations so far.

Napolitano said, "[Mueller] has been going by the book. No leaks, no lies, no exaggeration. Everything is properly filed and is verified. These things take time."

Co-host Sandra Smith was perturbed that the investigations aren't coming to a close anytime soon and Napolitano said these investigations could continue through to 2020.

Later on in the program, Napolitano came back after on-site reporting by Rick Leventhal.

Napolitano said, "I have never seen or heard of a guilty plea -- where the defendant wants to tell the court more than is necessary, so the great reporting that we just got from our colleague Rick Leventhal, is almost literally the tip of an iceberg, Where's the rest of the iceberg? It's in Bob Mueller's office because I assure you, I assure you knowing the way that the feds operate, that Michael Cohen has been extensively debriefed before they brought him into a courtroom this morning to say anything, and they probably already verified everything that he has given them."

Happy Michael Cohen day!

