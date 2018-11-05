Plunderbund: GOP gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine is fortunate Ohio no longer has a law against false advertising in political campaigns.

Show Me Progress: Who’s afraid of Chuck Todd? Missouri Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley.

Calculated Risk: After slashing almost 300,000 federal, state and local government jobs under President Obama, the public sector is growing again under Donald Trump.

Zandar Versus the Stupid: The unbearable whiteness of domestic terrorism in the U.S.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"What Senator Reid may call domestic terrorists, I call patriots." (Nevada Republican Senator Dean Heller, on Bundy ranch militiamen in Nevada, April 18, 2014.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.