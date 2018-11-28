Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
I know it's hump day, but I'm unaware of any holiday-themed "Days". You're on your own.

Pinochet compare & contrast: Think Progress on the "murderous dictator". Shirts w/ his picture on them are available at Amazon. "If Augusto Pinochet isn't your jam, Amazon also sells material supporting Mussolini, Franco, and Gaddafi." TPM on Erick Erickson's desire for more Pinochet "types".

Green Eagle notes the Lumpy Foundation is not doing much these days; it wants to avoid "conflicts of interest". Sure.

Strangely Blogged is also conflicted, because she "knows my America."

Sad Bonus Track: Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob Squarepants, passed from this mortal coil at the sadly young age of 57.

Aggregated by Spongebob fan M. (WEB OF EVIL & ENNUI) Bouffant.


