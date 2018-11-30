Misc
Last Day of November today, winter must be on its way. (Also, the weekend!). Something something, anyway ... um, uh, oh, on w/ the show.

Cutting off his nose to spite his face: Trump, solar power, & the military, from The Burned Over District.

Juanita Jean on Trump supporters & their "winkie" issues: Things You Did Not Need a Study to Know. Bonus (& entirely unsafe for work) video; from 1971, but just as sadly relevant today.

Via Pen-Elayne's Silly Site of the Day, a "pitch perfect Times video parody" of a Cletus Safari at boing boing.

And as it is Fri., a longer read from Just Above Sunset, a take on Trump's psychology: "The Golem in the White House".

Bonus Book Report: Jonathan Chait examines Trumponomics, which is one big crock by people too effing dense to know it's a crock, so it's rather revealing. Dunning-Kruger, baby!

