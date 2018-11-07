Steve Doocy And Fox Ignore Issues For Real Voters

You can't blame a partisan propaganda outlet for trying.

Fox News, like the other cable outlets, spend Election Day around voters until they polls close and they can start announcing results and figuring out a way to spin this as a win for Trump.

They've dutifully gone with the Trump bet for turning out the GOP vote by pandering to racists and fear-mongering over the migrant caravan, pretending that the hordes are on our border instead of 800-900 miles away. They've lied continually to their viewership that Dems want open borders. They even aired Trump's horribly racist and fact-challenged ad, though they were pressured into removing it from the rotation later.

So when fact-challenged Steve Doocy went out to meet voters in Missouri, where incumbent Claire McCaskill is running a tight, tight race against challenger Josh Hawley, he had to hope that some of that fear-mongering had seeped into their heads.

But nope.

Doocy had the bad luck to speak to a one issue voter, whose issue was strictly anti-Republican.

"My husband ... passed away this summer because he didn't have healthcare, and he died because he was poor in America, and it happens more often than people would like to believe."

Doocy doesn't have the mental capacity to realize that this is not the argument you want to hear from a Missourian. Literally, his only response before the producer in his earpiece screamed at him to move on to an actual Republican voter was "And that was the number one issue for you?"

Of course it is, you nimrod. It's the number one issue for most Americans: