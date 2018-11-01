Trump Complains 'Two Maniacs' Stopped His 'Tremendous Momentum'

Without missing a beat, Donald Trump told his Missouri rally audience on Thursday night that all the tremendous momentum the campaign had built for the midterms was stopped by "two maniacs."

"We did have two maniacs stop a momentum that was incredible," Trump said. "Because for 7 days no one talked about the election. It stopped a tremendous momentum.”

He said this without acknowledging or otherwise saying that both of those maniacs were inspired by his inflammatory, racist, nativist, eliminationist rhetoric.

I know nothing is really surprising about the so-called president, but at the least, this is infuriating.

Here, just as a reminder, is Cesar Sayoc's MAGA van.

Here, also as a reminder, is what Pittsburgh shooter Robert Bowers posted on Gab before he massacred Jews praying in their synagogue:

They may have been maniacs, but they're Trump's maniacs. His little dog-and-pony show has come with a steep and ugly price, midterm momentum being the least of it.