Wait, What? Trump Blames 'Presidential Harassment' For Stock Market

After fictitiously blaming the California Forest management for the destruction and loss of human life caused by the ongoing fires, then proclaiming the Florida elections should be awarded to Republicans, Trump is now blaming criticisms directed at him for the reason the stock market has been recently falling.

The prospect of Presidential Harassment by the Dems is causing the Stock Market big headaches! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2018

You can't make this up, folks. Only his most rabid supporters and those on Fox News would believe and promote any of this nonsense.

Republicans harassed President Obama for eight years, from pillar to post and the stock market rose to 19,000 under his watch.

Investors care not what the punditry are saying about any president.

Trump's ignorance of foreign policy, starting unnecessary trade wars, implementing trade tariffs may have something to do with the recent slide no doubt.

But nothing is ever Trump's fault. Ever.

No, Mr. President. What is causing the stock market "headaches" is rising interest rates, rising recession risk, your ballooning deficit, your trade war, and the end of your tax-cut crack hit. https://t.co/M6HJuGE1lw — Henry Blodget (@hblodget) November 12, 2018

"Presidential Harassment" is the term he's running with for oversight and accountability huh?



Buckle up buttercup. https://t.co/WlANhkHWHN — Calvin (@calvinstowell) November 12, 2018