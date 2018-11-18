Unreal: Trump Slams Navy SEALs For Not Killing Osama Bin Laden 'A Lot Sooner'

Holy shit -- Trump dismisses a Navy SEAL who has been critical of him as "a Hillary Clinton fan & Obama backer" & criticizes Navy SEALs for not taking out bin Laden *sooner.*



"Frankly, wouldn't it have been nice if we had gotten Osama bin Laden a lot sooner than that?"



Unreal. pic.twitter.com/DkFMGefr99 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 18, 2018

Donald Trump over the weekend criticized the Navy SEALs for failing to kill terrorist mastermind Osama bin Laden "a lot sooner."

Speaking to Fox News host Chris Wallace in a interview that aired on Sunday, Trump lashed out at retired Navy Admiral William H. McRaven as a "Hillary Clinton fan" because he has called the president "the greatest threat to democracy" in his lifetime.

"He's a Hillary Clinton backer!" Trump snapped at Wallace.

"He was a Navy SEAL," Wallace observed.

"It would be nice if we got Osama bin Laden a lot sooner," Trump complained. "Wouldn't it have been nice?"

Bin Laden was killed in 2011 during President Barack Obama's tenure in the White House.