The 11th Hour: No Sympathy For 'Thug' Michael Cohen

Wednesday was a banner day on MSNBC's "The 11th Hour." Former prosecutor Cynthia Alksne actually agreed with Fox News's Judge Napolitano!

Napolitano pointed out that the New York Southern District must have bonafide proof of all they say to the federal judge, so when they say Donald Trump / Individual 1 instructed Michael Cohen to commit a felony, they have the proof to back it up.

Most of the "human interest" coverage of yesterday's sentencing focused on Michael Cohen being emotional, his family suffering, and the tragic aspect of a man who finally found his moral compass. It was refreshing to hear Cynthia Alksne pour a bucket of honest ice water on that nonsense:

CYNTHIA ALKSNE: ...Cohen and this attempt to turn himself into a patriot is enough to turn my stomach. Cry me a river. The guy is going to do three years. People do three years for a lot less in this country. He gets Christmas off! Who gets Christmas off when they've committed felonies and they have to go to jail? He has to give up his money. That's what he's really crying about. He's been a thug, a tax cheat and he's been harassing people for years. The fact that he has to go to jail for three years doesn't bother me one stinking bit, and it's exactly where he belongs. And turning him into a patriot is ridiculous. And the important thing for me about the AMI sentencing is that now we can find some witnesses that we can actually use. Because you can't really put Cohen on the stand.