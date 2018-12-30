Donald Trump Blames Democrats For Dead Migrant Children

The danger of the dearth of "adults" minding the Man-baby-In-Chief during the government shutdown and holidays (since Melania has jetted back off to Florida to remember they have a young son), is that no one is there to distract Donald Trump from tweeting his crotchety demented old man thoughts.

But really, faced with the reality that at least two children have died while in the custody that he ordered, following a policy that he demanded, administered by people he hired, who could Donald Trump plausibly blame for such a tragedy?

The Dems, of course.

Any deaths of children or others at the Border are strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally. They can’t. If we had a Wall, they wouldn’t even try! The two..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2018

...children in question were very sick before they were given over to Border Patrol. The father of the young girl said it was not their fault, he hadn’t given her water in days. Border Patrol needs the Wall and it will all end. They are working so hard & getting so little credit! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2018

Leave aside that the wall will do ABSOLUTELY NOTHING FOR ASYLUM SEEKERS, what kind of disgusting troglodyte takes the tragic and unnecessary deaths of two children in United States federal protection to use it for a cheap partisan shot?

And sick children belong in a hospital, not a #ConcentrationCamp.#SitDownAndShutUp until you learn how to act like a human being. pic.twitter.com/9KP7Ivk73U — RC deWinter (@RCdeWinter) December 30, 2018

You just dismissed the deaths of children who were brought here by parents seeking asylum, which has been an American principle since before your mother and wife came here. Every day you become more grotesque. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) December 30, 2018

I don't know what disturbs me more, the fact that this disgusting tweet that lacks truth and humanity was tweeted by our president or that 90K people "liked" it.

