George Conway Pwns Eric Trump

[Above: The Eric and Don Jr. "appearances" on SNL's Weekend Update are hilarious.]

After Eric Trump attacked George Conway for disrespecting his wife Kellyanne Conway because he's been taking a stand against Trump's lawlessness and possible witness tampering and obstruction of justice tweets, George fired back and pwned Trump's son with a flick of his keyboard.

All it took was a retweet to do it.

Yesterday, Eric thought it was a good idea to weigh in on the marriage of Kellyanne Conway after her husband once again blasted Donald Trump's insane tweets.

Of all the ugliness in politics, the utter disrespect George Conway shows toward his wife, her career, place of work, and everything she has fought SO hard to achieve, might top them all. @KellyannePolls is great person and frankly his actions are horrible. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) December 4, 2018

Immediately Twitter blew up. Eric's tweet was so childlike that all George Conway had to do was retweet what every person with a brain was thinking after reading Eric's idiocy.

There isn't an uglier person in politics than Donald Trump, period.

And if we look at Donald's past before the presidency, it's even uglier and more sordid than the U.S. public could have imagined.

Not everyone had the National Enquirer to buy and then suppress damaging stories about their behavior like Trump did.

I wonder how Kellyanne Conway felt after reading Eric's comments about her husband from one of the bumbling bros?