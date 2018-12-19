The Root: Add #BankingWhileBlack to the list of shameful racial profiling.

ACASignUps: Add Charles Gaba’s swag to your holiday gift-giving list.

Balloon Juice: Add Farout to your bucket list.

Off the Charts: Add Medicare to the casualty list if the shocking Texas Obamacare ruling is upheld.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"If any person in this entire debate has blood on their hands in regard to Medicare, it's Barack Obama." (Reince Priebus, Republican National Committee Chairman, August 14, 2012)

