SNL's Michael Che: American Border Agents Gave Migrants 'A Fun Preview Of What It's Like To Be A Minority In America'

SNL's Colin Jost and Michael Che took everything from Trump's choice of legal counsel, to his Trump Tower Moscow deal, to Paul Manafort, to Melania's Christmas trees during their Weekend Update segment this Saturday:

“This week Americans were hit with the stunning revelation that their president may have possibly lied to them,” Colin Jost said at the top of Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update.”

“Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, who I believe is the love child of Cellino and Barnes, testified in court that Donald Trump continued to work on a deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow well into his presidential campaign,” Jost said. “Trump defended himself saying the deal was, quote, very legal and very cool.”

“That sounds like a Craigslist ad for Russian prostitutes,” he continued. “Number one all time babes, very legal, very cool, man. And we never kill you, only sometimes.”

As his co-anchor Michael Che reported, Trump also called Cohen a “weak” person following the news of his plea agreement.

“Oh, really? What gave that away, his chin?” Che asked. “Doesn’t Trump realize that everybody he hires just ends up leaving him or getting fired or locked up? Oh honey, it’s you. He picks counsel like my cousin Tasha picks baby fathers.”