Trump Tweeting 'No Collusion,' David Corn Says: Not So Fast, Pal

On AM Joy, substitute host Jonathan Capeheart notes Trump is tweeting this morning:

"The president is awake and he is tweeting," he said.

"He is awake and tweeting. Here's his tweet.

“This is collusion illusion, there is no smoking gun here. At this late date, after all that we have gone through, after millions have been spent, we have no Russian Collusion. There is nothing impeachable here.” @GeraldoRivera Time for the Witch Hunt to END! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2018

"He's quoting Geraldo," Capeheart said, incredulous. " 'Time for the witch hunt to end.' Look, anyone breathing, reading these documents, the three documents released yesterday, plus the Michael Flynn documents which we have all forgotten about, it seems, the president is wrong. Paul Butler, the president is wrong. Right?"

"This is -- if it's a witch hunt, it's extraordinarily successful because Robert Mueller is finding a whole lot of witches in the Trump administration," Butler said.

David Corn slapped Trump down.

"There are three points of collusion we know of already," he said. "The Trump organization through Cohen secretly colluded with Putin's office to advance a business deal. Trump's campaign advisers, including Manafort and Kushner, met with a Russian emissary as part of a plot to help Trump. There's collusion there. And then throughout the campaign after being told the Russians were doing this, Trump got out there and said nothing is happening, he colluded with the Russian disinformation campaign.

"Three points of collusion without anything else."

"And with that, collusion, we got witches and we got to go," Capeheart quipped.