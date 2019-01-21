Fox & Friends Apologizes For Unfortunate Graphic Saying Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is Dead

So, as RBG continues to recover from surgery that removed cancer nodules from her lung, this happened.

Source: The Hill

The hosts of “Fox & Friends” on Monday apologized for showing a graphic saying Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is dead, blaming a control room error.

The graphic, similar to those marking the deaths of other famous figures, briefly showed a photo of Ginsburg and the dates “1933-2019.”

“We need to apologize … A technical error in the control room triggered a graphic of RBG with a date on it,” co-host Steve Doocy said later in the program. “We don’t want to make it seem anything other than that was a mistake. That was an accident.”

“We apologize, big mistake,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt added.