Alicublog: The annual conservatives do MLK Day observance.

Gin and Tacos: Cold turkey and Trump.

Slacktivist: Liberty University executive complains that he wasn't paid enough for poll fraud.

Infidel753: Reading, writing, and national power.

Editor's note (Frances Langum): You might also enjoy our own Karoli's photos from the Women's March, Los Angeles.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.