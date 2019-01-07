Tech
Read time: 1 minute

A New Phone Goes Backward To Go Forward

Have we reached peak smartphone addiction? Punkt phones say yes. (open thread)
By Frances Langum

One of the top New Years' Resolutions this year is "unplug from my phone."

Could you survive with one of these phones that is actually just a phone? What would you miss most on your phone, with the understanding that you would have a laptop or tablet for video streaming and other tech?

The MSRP for a Punkt 2.0 is $349.

I shared this video with my 14 yo daughter. The one nice thing she said about it was "at least no one would steal it."

Could you benefit from walking around with just a phone? Or would it drive you crazy? Or is it just impossible?

Open thread below.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.