A New Phone Goes Backward To Go Forward

One of the top New Years' Resolutions this year is "unplug from my phone."

Could you survive with one of these phones that is actually just a phone? What would you miss most on your phone, with the understanding that you would have a laptop or tablet for video streaming and other tech?

The MSRP for a Punkt 2.0 is $349.

I shared this video with my 14 yo daughter. The one nice thing she said about it was "at least no one would steal it."



Could you benefit from walking around with just a phone? Or would it drive you crazy? Or is it just impossible?

Open thread below.