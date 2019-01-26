Entertainment
SNL Cold Open: Roger Stone Pleads His Innocence On Tucker Carlson's Show

Tucker Carlson practices his patented "dog hears a sound" concerned look as Roger Stone enjoys his media attention on this week's SNL cold open
By Nicole Belle
2 hours ago by Nicole Belle
SNL opened this week with their version of The Tucker Carlson Show, which is only slightly stupider and less factual than the real thing.

Alex Moffat got Tucker Carlson's vocal tics down pat, as he went to Cecily Strong's "Judge" Jeanine Pirro to discuss the left's love for MS-13, national treasure Kate McKinnon as Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross ("Do i look into the spaceship?"), but the pièce de résistance was his interview with the newly indicted Roger Stone (Steve Martin) who was only too happy to be in front of the television cameras again.

"Honestly, I think i'm the happiest I've ever been in my life. I mean, seven felonies, one, two -- I can't even count that high. How cool is that?"

"Oh, no. that wasn't a question, I was saying that to the president: Pardon me."

Is it considered satire if it's not that far from reality?


