Stephen Miller Was Drafting SOTU Blaming Democrats For Shutdown

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) may have thrown a wrench into President Donald Trump’s primetime plan to blame Democrats for the shutdown.

Citing security concerns on Wednesday, Pelosi called on the president to delay his State of the Union Address — or submit it in writing — if the government was still shut down.

According to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Trump speechwriter Stephen Miller had been planning to blame Democrats for the shutdown as a centerpiece of the annual speech.

My colleague @kaitlancollins adds some context: Stephen Miller and other WH speechwriters have been working on the SOTU address for weeks. An administration official said they were prepared to craft it around the government shutdown, targeting Democrats, if it was still closed — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) January 16, 2019

Pelosi first extended the invitation for Trump to address Congress after she became Speaker on Jan. 3. As Speaker, she has the power to rescind the invitation.