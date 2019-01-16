Politics
Stephen Miller Was Drafting SOTU Blaming Democrats For Shutdown

Aw! Nancy Pelosi ruined the White House plan to use the State of the Union as a Stephen Miller-penned diatribe against Democrats. How will they fundraise for Trump 2020 now?
By David

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) may have thrown a wrench into President Donald Trump’s primetime plan to blame Democrats for the shutdown.

Citing security concerns on Wednesday, Pelosi called on the president to delay his State of the Union Address — or submit it in writing — if the government was still shut down.

According to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Trump speechwriter Stephen Miller had been planning to blame Democrats for the shutdown as a centerpiece of the annual speech.

Pelosi first extended the invitation for Trump to address Congress after she became Speaker on Jan. 3. As Speaker, she has the power to rescind the invitation.


