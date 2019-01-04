Politics
Twitter Backfires On Conservative 'Dance Shaming' Of AOC

Creepy conservative men on Twitter try to "dance shame" Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez by posting a video of her dancing in college. Boy, did they come to the wrong party.
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Hashtag Fail of the day. What is it with conservative men and their perverted fascination with Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez? This tweet gets it exactly right:

So this anonymous tweeter AnonymousQ1776 (you just know he gets a lot of action with that handle) posted a college-age AOC acting out, with friends, some brat pack movie scenes. It was a thing then, and has been on YouTube for 8 years according to CNN.

"Here is America's favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is," he tweeted.

Twitter welcomed the new mayor of Footloose, and that movie title was actually trending on Twitter for a while yesterday.

The frustrated fascination these sexless dolts have with the youngest, most attractive, (and totally-not-available to YOU, AnonymousQ1776) Congress-person is utterly pathetic and creepy. Sane snarky Twitter has your back AOC, not that you need it.


