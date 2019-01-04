Twitter Backfires On Conservative 'Dance Shaming' Of AOC

Hashtag Fail of the day. What is it with conservative men and their perverted fascination with Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez? This tweet gets it exactly right:

Daily Caller Writer DESTROYS Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez By Building Weird Little Shrine To Her In His Closet — Johnny McNulty Will Not Screw Up 2019 (@JohnnyMcNulty) January 3, 2019

So this anonymous tweeter AnonymousQ1776 (you just know he gets a lot of action with that handle) posted a college-age AOC acting out, with friends, some brat pack movie scenes. It was a thing then, and has been on YouTube for 8 years according to CNN.

"Here is America's favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is," he tweeted.

Twitter welcomed the new mayor of Footloose, and that movie title was actually trending on Twitter for a while yesterday.

Well, @AOC is officially done. She’ll never recover from the world seeing her...



(watches video)



...dancing adorably and having fun with her friends in high school? https://t.co/0zENCzBinA — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 3, 2019

The frustrated fascination these sexless dolts have with the youngest, most attractive, (and totally-not-available to YOU, AnonymousQ1776) Congress-person is utterly pathetic and creepy. Sane snarky Twitter has your back AOC, not that you need it.