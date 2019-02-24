Donald Trump's Nonsensical 'Hold The Date' Tweet Shows How Desperate He Is For Adoration

Back in 2017, in one of his first international trips, Donald Trump got to observe a Bastille Day parade with French president Emmanuel Macron. Trump, happily ignorant of history, thought that the celebration was actually in tribute to Macron, rather than for the French Revolution, where French citizens threw off the yoke of tyranny of a corrupt monarchy. So taken with the pageantry and pomp and circumstance, Trump returned to the White House wanting to have the same kind of grandiose adulation directed at him.
Fortunately, less demented minds prevailed, and it was pointed out that military parades are a huge waste of money and considerably bad optics. But Donald Trump did not let go of that dream. So this morning, facing a week where his fixer will testify before Congress and the Mueller report may be delivered, what does the wannabe Orange Hairfuhrer tweet?
Um, dude. That's called the National Fourth of July Celebration, which our nation's capital has celebrated since Congress officially declared it as Independence Day in 1870.
The twitterverse, as expected, was not kind
Comments