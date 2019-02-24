Donald Trump's Nonsensical 'Hold The Date' Tweet Shows How Desperate He Is For Adoration

Back in 2017, in one of his first international trips, Donald Trump got to observe a Bastille Day parade with French president Emmanuel Macron. Trump, happily ignorant of history, thought that the celebration was actually in tribute to Macron, rather than for the French Revolution, where French citizens threw off the yoke of tyranny of a corrupt monarchy. So taken with the pageantry and pomp and circumstance, Trump returned to the White House wanting to have the same kind of grandiose adulation directed at him.

Fortunately, less demented minds prevailed, and it was pointed out that military parades are a huge waste of money and considerably bad optics. But Donald Trump did not let go of that dream. So this morning, facing a week where his fixer will testify before Congress and the Mueller report may be delivered, what does the wannabe Orange Hairfuhrer tweet?

HOLD THE DATE! We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th. It will be called “A Salute To America” and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

Um, dude. That's called the National Fourth of July Celebration, which our nation's capital has celebrated since Congress officially declared it as Independence Day in 1870.

Deluded DC area man believes he invented 4th of July celebration — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) February 24, 2019

Fireworks in DC? At the Lincoln Memorial? On the Fourth of July?



This is some real outside of the box thinking https://t.co/NqXgTceuJn — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 24, 2019

Guys Donald Trump just decreed that this year’s 4th of July may also be referred to as Independence Day.



He’s also got 3 colors in mind for the celebration which he will reveal in a later tweet. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 24, 2019

The President is now going to hijack the Fourth of July celebrations and claim them as his own and as part of his greatness.



He can’t let anything be about the country. He has to hijack everything.

You're the bold innovator here, but ... please hear me out ... what if instead of calling it "July 4th" we called it "the Fourth of July"? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 24, 2019

If Obama is there, yes, my favorite President will be there. — Jody Hamilton (@fromthebunkerjr) February 24, 2019

So you're inviting me to America's Birthday but you're gonna open all her presents and make us sit and listen to you talk about you?



Sigh. This Narcissist-in-Chief routine is getting tiresome. pic.twitter.com/cubAdIGEvm — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) February 24, 2019

Genius! Let's celebrate America...with fireworks...on the day that Americans already celebrate America...with fireworks. — Jerry (@jerryherritt) February 24, 2019

HOLD THE DATE! We will be having one of the biggest candy giveaways in history on October 31st. It will be called “Halloween” and will be held in every neighborhood. Major pumpkin displays. — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) February 24, 2019

HOLD THE DATE! We will be having one of the biggest religious celebrations in the history of Christianity on Dec. 25th. It will be called “Christmas” and everybody will gets gifts! Thanks to your favorite president, me! https://t.co/iHlYAnRzOh — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) February 24, 2019

HOLD THE DATE! We be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of humankind on December 31st. It will be called, “New Year’s Eve”, and will be held all over the world. @andersoncooper and @Andy will provide entertainment and address how very cold they feel! https://t.co/kS12oulSwL — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) February 24, 2019

HOLD THE DATE! Each of you will use the occasion of the day you were born to celebrate, um, the day you were born. It will be called "A Salute To The Day I Was Born" and feature gifts and a baked dessert topped w/ candles to honor you. Gonna be big! (Jehovah's Witnesses exempted) https://t.co/H7XK314jeh — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 24, 2019