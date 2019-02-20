Jeanine Pirro In Hot Water With FEC Over Campaign Debt

The Federal Elections Commission (FEC) is demanding that Fox News host Jeanine Pirro file financial reports from her failed 2006 campaign against then-incumbent Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-NY).

The Center for Public Integrity’s Dave Levinthal was first to report on Wednesday that the FEC had sent a letter to Pirro suggesting that she had 24 hours to reply.

“It is important that you file this report immediately,” the letter stated. “The failure to timely file a complete report may result in civil money penalties, an audit or legal enforcement action.”

The commission went on to recommend that Pirro use an “overnight delivery or courier service” so that the report is not subject to further delays.

Levinthal noted that Pirro has not filed a report since 2011, when she acknowledged owing nearly $600,000 to 20 different vendors.

Read the FEC letter below.

