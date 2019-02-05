Booman Tribune: Is it any surprise that for 2020 Democrats prioritize electability over ideological purity.

Informed Comment: With Trump saying U.S. forces will remain in Iraq not to fight ISIS but to “keep eyes” on Iran, is there any question why Baghdad is unhappy?

Mahablog: Seventy years after the term was coined, where does the “Vital Center” exist on America’s political spectrum today?

Equitable Growth: Fifty years later, are rural Americans still left behind?

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"We have got this tailspin of culture, in our inner cities in particular, of men not working and just generations of men not even thinking about working or learning the value and the culture of work, and so there is a real culture problem here that has to be dealt with" (Paul Ryan, March 11, 2014.)

