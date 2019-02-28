Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
Good morning, Crooks and Liars! Today we look at Michael Cohen's testimony, which has a classic object-lesson built into it and the Republicans seemed to have played hooky instead of going to class that day.

Stable Genius Liberal sums up Cohen's testimony nicely.

Progressive Eruptions has a selection of Twitter's reactions to Michael Cohen's testimony.

Elijah Cummings closing speech made Lucky Otters Haven cry.

Bonus Track: Because we're all about the music, Open Culture has the top 100 Punk Songs of all time, as curated in 1981 by Sound Magazine. It's quite a playlist!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.


