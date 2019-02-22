Trump On Robert Kraft's Prostitution Charges: 'He’s Proclaimed His Innocence Totally'

During a press pool spray at the White House, Donald Trump put his 'sad face' on when he was asked to address the news that his good friend Robert Kraft was criminally charged in Florida with solicitation charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

The criminal charges on friend Robert Kraft, include solicitation of prostitution in connection to a wide-ranging human trafficking investigation at a Florida massage parlor, police in Florida said at a news conference Friday morning.

A reporter asked Trump, "What about the charges against Bob Kraft? He's a friend of yours."

Trump said, “It’s very sad. I was very surprised to see it. He’s proclaimed his innocence totally and uh, but I’m very surprised to see it.”

Trump highlighted Kraft's claims of innocence, just like Donald has in the past to the many women that have fired sexual charges against him.

The investigators say they have video evidence this time since it was a wide-ranging investigation. They have a list of men they identified as soliciting and receiving sex from women who were the victims of a human trafficking ring. Good luck with that.

Peas in a pod, Trump and Kraft. Did I mention that the massage parlor was just a few miles away from a Trump property? Here we go: Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter.