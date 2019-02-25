Smerconish Defends Robert Kraft As 'A Lonely Old Guy'

In an effort to promote legalized prostitution, CNN's Mike Smerconish makes believe Robert Kraft is some random 77-year-old man who lost his wife of 48 years and needed a little company, so he dropped into a random massage parlor and the police are wasting resources to charge him with a misdemeanor.

On Saturday, Smerconish said, "Like pot, prostitution should be legal, cleaned up, regulated. Healthy. Let me be clear, of course, no woman should be forced into this line of work and anyone who would attempt to make them indentured servants should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. But not a 77-year-old guy who lost his wife of 48 years back in 2011. As it is, I tweeted, it represents the largest waste of resources since Jussie Smollett."

I agree with Mike that prostitution should be legalized, but Smerconish' claims about Robert Kraft are simply ridiculous.

Robert Kraft is anything but a regular 77-year-old man with a lonely heart who hasn't had female "companionship" since his wife passed back in 2011.

He's a billionaire, one of the most powerful men in all of professional sports and who's been dating a gorgeous 39-year-old actress for the last five years. Short on female companionship? I think not.

And it's not a random chance that Kraft just happened to stroll into the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida.

Kraft had to be made aware of what was going on there before he chose that "spa" to visit. Underage girls were forced into slavery to sexually service men like Kraft on the premises.

And to Smerconish's point, Kraft is lucky to only be charged with a misdemeanor. The investigators say they have video evidence of what was going on there, so if Kraft was with an underage girl and they can prove it, he should be charged for that as well.

To make another point, suddenly libertarians and conservatives are monitoring the way police resources are used? Do you mean closing down a human trafficking operation is not worthy of their time and attention?

Spending time with underage sex slaves is not a "process crime." It's statutory rape and conspiracy with a sex trafficker.

if Kraft knowingly engaged with sex with underage girls, who spoke no English and were captive, he should be forced to sell the New England Patriots, in my opinion.