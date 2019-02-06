Who Are These 'Liberal Friends' Who Don't Want Trump Impeached?

In a Morning Joe discussion, Joe Scarbourgh talked to former security adviser Ben Rhodes about nameless "liberals" who don't want Trump impeached.

"That's interesting, Ben, because I'm hearing actually a lot of my liberal friends saying, 'I don't want Donald Trump impeached. I don't want the vote overturned by an investigation, I want the vote overturned by the vote.'

"I'm hearing this more and more, that people are saying, no, there needs to be a referendum on Trumpism and it needs to be soundly defeated in 2020."

(Are these "liberal friends" like Tom Friedman's ubiquitous D.C. cab driver? Awfully convenient, Joe!)

"I think the healthiest thing for democracy is have that run its course and have the voters rebuke Trumpism and choose somebody different," Rhodes said.

"The perspective I care about is the rest of the world. The rest of the world is looking at the Trump presidency and concerned about Trump being president and concerned about the fact Trump got elected president. The best message sent to the rest of the world, Americans showed they have taken a look at this and rejected this path at the ballot box. I do believe that is the best way to deal with this and bring change. The difficult thing is, we don't know what's going to come out.

"If you're sitting in the House and you're Nancy Pelosi and you have very serious crimes revealed in the Mueller investigation, what do you do with that? There has to be some process and accountability. I do think that all things being equal, the best thing to happen for our democracy is for there to be a rejection of Donald Trump at the ballot box in 2020."

Villagers must have order in the Village, above all else. They only want the "law" that goes with order when the transgression offends them to their very soul, the way Clinton's BJ did. Criminal racketeering? Working as a witting agent of Russia? Totally different thing.

And this is exactly the position that led to the rage that led to Trump's election.

After the Wall Street-created crash of 2008, who crawled out from under the wreckage -- stronger than before, and unpunished for their crimes? And who paid, and paid, and paid? The working Americans who lost life savings, equity in their homes, and any illusion of economic security.

You really think it's a good idea to not hold Donald Trump criminally accountable, Joe?

I don't think you'll like what happens if we don't.

We can walk and chew gum, and I believe Nancy Pelosi will. We can hold Trump accountable at the ballot box AND we can impeach him. It's the remedy provided by the Constitution for "high crimes and misdemeanors."

You didn't have a problem cheering on a partisan witch hunt for a BJ, Joe. Stop hiding behind your "liberal friends" -- if they're even real. And frankly, any liberal friends you have are probably of the conserva-Dem variety and in case you haven't noticed, they're going the way of the dinosaurs.

Hopefully the real Americans in the House will hold Donald Trump accountable. God knows, the media hasn't.

Except for the comedians, of course.