Alisyn Camerota Worked For Fox: They Pushed 'Sharia Law' Lies

In a discussion of Jeanine Pirro's disgusting tirade against Ilhan Omar, a panel at CNN's New Day featured a former Fox News employee: Alisyn Camerota.

This is not the first time Camerota has taken us behind the scenes at Fox. When Roger Ailes was charged with sexual harassment and ultimately stepped down as Fox News Chairman, Camerota testified that she, too, was a victim of unwanted advances from her boss. Video from April 2017:

On Monday, Camerota again testified as to the culture at Fox News that would allow overt racist rants on the air.

"When I worked at Fox, 'Sharia Law' was one of their favorite boogeymen." said Camerota.

Brian Stelter clarified: "The segments were fear-based, not fact-based." Camerota agreed with that analysis, and said "I guess the only thing that's surprising is that Fox put out a statement condemning" Pirro.

John Berman makes a very important observation at the end of this video: Pirro's rant wasn't some ad lib ranting from her racist soul. Her words were on the teleprompter.