Eric Boehlert: You Have A Major Political Party Signaling To The President That Crimes Are Okay

During a much needed panel discussion on Fox's coverage of the Michael Cohen hearing and the constant feedback loop between hosts on the network and Trump and his administration, Shareblue's Eric Boehlert blasted Republicans for the dangerous state they've placed our democracy in by being complicit with Trump's criminality.

BOEHLERT: The incredible thing about the Cohen thing is, you know, this is not about policy. This is about criminality, right? As it was explained, he laid out all these crimes with evidence. And there was an amazing piece in The Washington Post about quotes from U.S. senators saying we will not question Donald Trump about anything!

REID: Right, at all.

BOEHLERT: So, the right wing media provides this incredibly important bubble where criminality is now okay, it's accepted and it's defended. I mean, you know these are the people who had, they were talking about Cohen, he's a liar, right. You know Trump apologists in the House obsessed with lying.

Trump is on pace for 8,000 lies in four years, right? These are the people that had 33 Benghazi hearings. These are the people that had five years of White Water hearings. And they're concerned of one day of Michael Cohen testifying.



But a quick point about the criminality, I mean, you know, this is how democracies can die. You have major political party in this country, signaling, unequivocally and publicly to the president, crimes are fine. Crimes are fine and this is a preview of the release of the Mueller report.

REID: And the reality is Cohen, in addition to everything else was their finance guy, their deputy finance chair. So if he's a terrible person...

BOEHLERT: This is not secondhand information. This was his fixer for ten years.