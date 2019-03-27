Politics
Even Barbara Bush Hated Trump

A new biography of former first lady Barbara Bush notes that she kept a "Trump Countdown Clock" by her bedside and at her death, she no longer considered herself a Republican.
By Frances Langum

Barbara Bush is trending on Twitter this morning:

And while we won't go Trumpish here and start slamming the dead...

...it's important to remember the past. Barbara Bush considered Katrina victims "fortunate" that they had moved to Texas. She made some interesting enemies in both Roger Stone and Al Franken.

Oliver Willis, for one, is not having any whitewashing of the former first lady:

