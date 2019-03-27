Even Barbara Bush Hated Trump

Barbara Bush is trending on Twitter this morning:

According to @SusanPage's new book, Barbara Bush had a Trump Countdown clock that displayed how many days, hours, minutes, and seconds remained in Trump’s term.



It stayed on Bush's bedside table or next to whatever chair she was sitting in until the day she died. @JTHVerhovek https://t.co/0ThMbkuH7V — Karen Travers (@karentravers) March 27, 2019

Details from new Barbara Bush book:



*Bush blamed Trump for her heart attack.



*She said by today's terms, with Trump's rise, she would not classify herself as a Republican.



*Bush kept Trump Countdown clock. It sat next to her bed until the day she died.https://t.co/pRm03E9RQ9 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 27, 2019

And while we won't go Trumpish here and start slamming the dead...

Trump in 3...2...1...



"I let her have a funeral and I never got thanked" pic.twitter.com/sULvYtqsz0 — (((Bad at Ballet))) (@AlizaWrites) March 27, 2019

...it's important to remember the past. Barbara Bush considered Katrina victims "fortunate" that they had moved to Texas. She made some interesting enemies in both Roger Stone and Al Franken.

Oliver Willis, for one, is not having any whitewashing of the former first lady: