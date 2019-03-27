Even Barbara Bush Hated Trump

Barbara Bush is trending on Twitter this morning:
And while we won't go Trumpish here and start slamming the dead...
...it's important to remember the past. Barbara Bush considered Katrina victims "fortunate" that they had moved to Texas. She made some interesting enemies in both Roger Stone and Al Franken.
Oliver Willis, for one, is not having any whitewashing of the former first lady:
