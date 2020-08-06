2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Never-Trumpers Smack Down His Cynical Use Of Religion For Political Gain

Donald Trump's stump speech is a long list of grievances, real and imagined. But the one that is the most cynical is his slam on Biden, a lifelong Catholic, as someone who will "hurt the Bible, hurt God."
At an event in Cleveland, he told his audience that Biden will "take away your guns, destroy your 2nd amendment" before launching into the meat and potatoes list of canned and bogus grievances.

"No religion, no anything," he droned. "Hurt the Bible, hurt God. He's against God, he's against guns, he's against energy, our kind of energy."

Like I said, a perfunctory list of button-pushing issues with no real passion behind it. Or facts, given that Joe Biden is a lifelong Catholic who lives his life according to those beliefs.

It turns out that Republican Voters Against Trump, a group of Never-Trumpers with some money behind them, aren't willing to sit back and let that list of grievances go unanswered. (Yes, Bill Kristol is their political director. That guy. I'm not extolling his virtues but it's still a good smackdown)

He doesn't care about God any more than he cares about guns. He may care about energy to the extent that Texas oil money is backing him, but that's about it. It's about time he was called out for it.

Believers for Biden is a real thing, and Jill Biden is doing a National Call-to-Action with them tonight. But don't tell Trump. Let him stew in his own delusion.

