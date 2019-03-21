Explosive Video Shows Devin Nunes Defending Tea Party Protesters: 'If They Wanna Smear Someone, They Can Do It'

In CSPAN broadcast March of 2010, Devin Nunes was on CSpan, where he defended racist tea party protesters for using the n-word towards his colleagues. Nunes couched his defense with "free speech" arguments by insisting that people "have every right to say what they want" and can "smear people" at will.

Apparently Americans creating satirical Twitter accounts like "Devin Nunes’ cow" is so much worse than unhinged protesters foaming at the mouth yelling the N-word.

Devin Nunes is a total hypocrite, but you knew that.

On the March 21, 2010 edition of C-Span’s Washington Journal, host Steve Scully discussed the raucous and racist Tea Party attacks on Democratic Congressmen over the health care debate with then Rep. Devin Nunes, who, by the way, is the person responsible for uploading the video to Youtube.

Nunes must have been very proud of the segment to do that.

Scully asked, "A lot of angry comments yesterday aimed at a couple of your colleagues including Barney Frank and Congressman John Lewis, using the N-word as some of the protesters jeered at him as he walked through the halls of the Capitol.”

Rep. Nunes replied, "Yeah, well, I think that when you use totalitarian tactics, people begin to act crazy. I think there’s people that have every right to say what they want. If they wanna smear someone, they can do it.”



But memes about mooing is too much to handle for the Congressman.

And then he used a tactic that Trump used when he defended some very fine neo-Nazis during the violent Charlottesville white supremacist march.

Devin thought some of the language wasn't appropriate, but said, "I think I would stop short of characterizing the 20,000 people who were protesting, that all of them were doing that.”

To sum up, in Devin Nunes' mind, it's perfectly fine if every American rises up to smear all politicians -- except himself.

That's worth 250 million dollars.

Gotcha.

PS Today the satire account @DevinCow surpassed Devin Nunes in Twitter followers.

Devin Nunes' cow (@DevinCow) now has more followers on Twitter than @DevinNunes. The account, which Nunes sued this week, is approaching 400,000 followers. A couple days ago it had about 1,200 followers.

