Former White Nationalist: My Family Watches Tucker Carlson For Tips On Advancing Their Cause

On this Saturday's The Van Jones Show, Derek Black, a former white nationalist and son of Stormfront founder Don Black did a lengthy interview with with Jones discussing the dangers and rise of white nationalism and the fact that many in the movement now feel bolstered by the likes of Trump and many of the evening anchors on Fox "News."

As Damir Mujezinovic at the Inquisitr explained, Black now spends his time warning and advocating against the movement he was once a part of:

Former “rising star of white nationalism,” Derek Black, broke out of the violent and racist ideology in 2013, according to NPR. He has since publicly denounced white nationalism and virtually all beliefs instilled into him by his father, prominent white supremacist, Stormfront (popular white nationalist website and forum) founder, and Ku Klux Klan grand wizard Don Black. Derek now spends his time warning and advocating against white nationalism and similar ideologies. According to him, white nationalism has crept into America’s media mainstream — via Fox News. One of the conservative network’s most familiar faces, Tucker Carlson, is an inspiration to white supremacists across the country, according to Black.

After first discussing some of the forces that are radicalizing these primarily young white men, such as You Tube videos, social media and online forums, Jones asked Black about the danger of mainstreaming these views. Black responded by explaining why his family just loves Tucker Carlson.

JONES: It's very alarming to me to see the highest levels, even anchors at Fox speaking that way. Does it alarm you? BLACK: Yeah. It's really, really alarming that my family watches Tucker Carlson's show once, and then watches tonight replay because they feel that he is making the white nationalist talking points better than they have and they're trying to get some tips on how to advance it.

Fox has done nothing but spread poison since the first day they were allowed to begin polluting our airways. No one should be calling them a "news" outlet, because they're not. The fact that white nationalist leaders are getting their bullet points from the Tucker Carlson White Power Hour is the least surprising thing I've heard all week, not that it makes hearing someone say it out loud any less disgusting.