George Conway: Attempts To Block AT&T/Time Warner Grounds For Impeachment

George Conway has been on a Twitter roll of late and after the blockbuster Jane Mayer story broke in the New Yorker, Kellyanne Conway's husband went there.

You know where, right?

If proven, such an attempt to use presidential authority to seek retribution for the exercise of First Amendment rights would unquestionably be grounds for impeachment. https://t.co/F1UANzeD2q — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 4, 2019

Conway retweeted this definition of what an impeachable offense is:

Under the Constitution, use of presidential authority to punish political enemies is an impeachable offense. That conclusion emerges from the ratification debates, and it can be traced to the Revolutionary War. @MaxBoot @neal_katyal https://t.co/FyxlAIL4PE — Cass Sunstein (@CassSunstein) March 4, 2019

This is very serious news.

Jane Mayer writes this in her great article:

However, in the late summer of 2017, a few months before the Justice Department filed suit, Trump ordered Gary Cohn, then the director of the National Economic Council, to pressure the Justice Department to intervene. According to a well-informed source, Trump called Cohn into the Oval Office along with John Kelly, who had just become the chief of staff, and said in exasperation to Kelly, “I’ve been telling Cohn to get this lawsuit filed and nothing’s happened! I’ve mentioned it fifty times. And nothing’s happened. I want to make sure it’s filed. I want that deal blocked!” Cohn, a former president of Goldman Sachs, evidently understood that it would be highly improper for a President to use the Justice Department to undermine two of the most powerful companies in the country as punishment for unfavorable news coverage, and as a reward for a competing news organization that boosted him. According to the source, as Cohn walked out of the meeting he told Kelly, “Don’t you fucking dare call the Justice Department. We are not going to do business that way.”

Just like the apparent coordination between Wikileaks, Trump and hacked emails when Trump bragged to his rallygoers that something big was going to drop against Hillary's campaign and it did.

...promised to make a speech with new information about his former rival for the US presidency. “I think you’re going to find it very informative and very very interesting,” the US leader said, adding that it would likely take place next week.

Trump signaled the same with the merger.

The day after the Justice Department filed suit to stop it, he declared the proposed merger “not good for the country.”

I believe Congress can and will investigate this alleged incident and there would be no Executive privilege between John Kelly and Gary Cohn.