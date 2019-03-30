GOP Congressman Gets Reprimanded For Telling Democratic Colleague To 'Shut Up'

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla) was rebuked for his actions during a debate in the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health on Obamacare, after claiming the ACA coverage 'sucks' in Oklahoma, and then telling his Democratic colleague to "shut up."

This is a breach of the rules of decorum in Congress and Rep. Elijah Cummings called him out for it, stopped the proceedings and had his words stricken from the record.

Acting like a jackass seems to be a prerequisite for Republicans these days when it comes to committee hearings and television appearances, but Rep. Cummings was quick to take action.

During his time, Rep. Mullin was attacking Democrats for wanting to "kill babies after they're born" and then said his employees' biggest complaints about the ACA was that the "coverage sucks." Rep. Mullin continued to preen for the cameras and bashed New Mexico Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D) over not being serious about a bipartisan approach to fix Obamacare.

When Rep. Ben Ray Luján asked, "Will gentlemen yield?" so he could respond, he was denied. Rep. Mullin replied, 'No, if I did I would've already told you, you already had your time to talk."

Rep. Ben Ray Luján then asked Committee Chair if he could respond since Rep. Mullin mentioned his name and the Oklahoma Congressman jumped back in.

"I said I wasn’t going to yield, you can shut up now,” he snapped.

Catcalls from the chamber rained down on Rep. Mullin and he had to have his words stricken from the record, but he still refused to apologize for his violation of the House rules of decorum.

We have another Rep. Gym Jordan wannabe in the making.